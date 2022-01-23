Mercantile Bank's (NASDAQ:MBWM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.31

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of March to US$0.31. This makes the dividend yield 3.1%, which is above the industry average.

Mercantile Bank's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Mercantile Bank's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 15.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqGS:MBWM Historic Dividend January 23rd 2022

Mercantile Bank Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.36 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Mercantile Bank has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Mercantile Bank's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Mercantile Bank's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Mercantile Bank you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

