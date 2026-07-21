Mercantile Bank Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Mercantile Bank (MBWM) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $25.93 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $22.62 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mercantile Bank reported adjusted earnings of $26.4 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $68.76 million from $60.94 million last year.

Mercantile Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.93 Mln. vs. $22.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $68.76 Mln vs. $60.94 Mln last year.

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