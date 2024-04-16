Mercantile Bank Q1 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) reported net income of $21.6 million, or $1.34 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $21.0 million, or $1.31 per share, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue was $58.2 million, up 5.2 percent, from $55.3 million during the prior-year first quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $55.38 million in revenue.

Mercantile Bank also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on June 19, 2024, to holders of record as of June 7, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.