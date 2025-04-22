Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Mercantile Bank (MBWM) reported revenue of $57.25 million, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.7 million, representing a surprise of -0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mercantile Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 54.3% compared to the 55% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 54.3% compared to the 55% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balances - Total earning assets (before allowance) : $5.68 billion versus $5.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.68 billion versus $5.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $8.70 million versus $9.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.70 million versus $9.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $48.55 million versus $48.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $48.55 million versus $48.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Payroll services : $1.04 million versus $0.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.04 million versus $0.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Interest rate swap income : $0.08 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.08 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. Credit and debit card income : $2.20 million versus $2.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.20 million versus $2.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Earnings on bank owned life insurance policies : $0.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.50 million.

: $0.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.50 million. Mortgage banking income : $2.65 million versus $2.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.65 million versus $2.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other income: $0.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.53 million.

Shares of Mercantile Bank have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

