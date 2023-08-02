Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Price Target Increased by 5.52% to 39.02

The average one-year price target for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) has been revised to 39.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.52% from the prior estimate of 36.98 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from the latest reported closing price of 35.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercantile Bank. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBWM is 0.07%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 10,432K shares. The put/call ratio of MBWM is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 547K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 493K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 13.94% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 366K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 9.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 353K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Mercantile Bank Background Information

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 44 banking offices.

