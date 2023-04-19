Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Mercantile Bank said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.70%, the lowest has been 2.29%, and the highest has been 6.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercantile Bank. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBWM is 0.06%, a decrease of 16.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 10,138K shares. The put/call ratio of MBWM is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercantile Bank is $39.27. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.59% from its latest reported closing price of $28.75.

The projected annual revenue for Mercantile Bank is $221MM, an increase of 11.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 387K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 11.25% over the last quarter.

jvl associates holds 65K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market V.I. Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mercantile Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 44 banking offices.

