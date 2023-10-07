Mercantile Bank (FRA:MCS) Price Target Increased by 5.23% to 37.26

The average one-year price target for Mercantile Bank (FRA:MCS) has been revised to 37.26 / share. This is an increase of 5.23% from the prior estimate of 35.40 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.95 to a high of 41.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.36% from the latest reported closing price of 28.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercantile Bank. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCS is 0.06%, a decrease of 11.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 10,237K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 542K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 493K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 16.57% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 394K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 7.13% over the last quarter.

North Star Asset Management holds 358K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 54.82% over the last quarter.

