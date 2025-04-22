MERCANTILE BANK Earnings Results: $MBWM Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERCANTILE BANK ($MBWM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.21 per share, missing estimates of $1.21 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $57,250,000, missing estimates of $58,578,600 by $-1,328,600.

MERCANTILE BANK Insider Trading Activity

MERCANTILE BANK insiders have traded $MBWM stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B KAMINSKI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,300 shares for an estimated $964,885 .

. MICHAEL H PRICE sold 6,372 shares for an estimated $308,495

NELSON F SANCHEZ has made 8 purchases buying 1,470 shares for an estimated $70,285 and 1 sale selling 100 shares for an estimated $4,731 .

and 1 sale selling 100 shares for an estimated . RICHARD D MACDONALD purchased 511 shares for an estimated $24,996

SHORAN R WILLIAMS purchased 123 shares for an estimated $6,061

MERCANTILE BANK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of MERCANTILE BANK stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

