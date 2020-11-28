Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 3rd of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

Mercantile Bank's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mercantile Bank has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current stock price of $25.55. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Mercantile Bank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Mercantile Bank paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Mercantile Bank's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Mercantile Bank has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Mercantile Bank got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Mercantile Bank more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Mercantile Bank for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mercantile Bank (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

