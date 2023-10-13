Mercantile Bank Corp. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MBWM

In trading on Friday, shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (Symbol: MBWM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.32, changing hands as high as $32.01 per share. Mercantile Bank Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MBWM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.89 per share, with $37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.05.
