Mercantile Bank Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

Mercantile Bank (MBWM.OB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.62 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $18.79 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $81.96 million from $78.88 million last year.

Mercantile Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.62 Mln. vs. $18.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $81.96 Mln vs. $78.88 Mln last year.

