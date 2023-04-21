Mercantil Bank Holding (AMTB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Mercantil Bank Holding said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 3.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=216).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercantil Bank Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTB is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 13,981K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTB is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercantil Bank Holding is $32.54. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 70.09% from its latest reported closing price of $19.13.

The projected annual revenue for Mercantil Bank Holding is $382MM, an increase of 16.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 83.00% over the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 268K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 3.87% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 11.22% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Equity Portfolio Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Amerant Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the 'Bank'), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers - 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

