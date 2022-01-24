MercadoLibre's Stock Down In Last Two Weeks, Is It A Good Pick?

MercadoLibre’s stock (NASDAQ: MELI) declined by 7.2% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index fell by only 1.2% in the last twenty-one trading days. MercadoLibre operates online marketplaces dedicated to e-commerce and online auctions in Latin America, and saw its stock fall after Jefferies downgraded it due to the high macro uncertainty in Brazil which is its largest revenue base (55% to 60%). Now, is MELI stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 54% chance of a rise in MELI stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on MercadoLibre’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: MELI 3.4%, vs. S&P500 -0.3%; Outperformed market

(30% event probability)

MercadoLibre’s stock rose 3.4% over a five day trading period, compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.3%

A change of 3.4% or more over five trading days has a 30% event probability, which has occurred 755 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Ten Days: MELI -17%, vs. S&P500 -2.1%; Underperformed market

(2% event probability)

MercadoLibre’s stock declined 17% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 2.1%

A change of -17% or more over ten trading days has a 2% event probability, which has occurred 53 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: MELI -7.2%, vs. S&P500 -1.2%; Underperformed market

(23% event probability)

MercadoLibre’s stock declined 7.2% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.2%

A change of -7.2% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 23% event probability, which has occurred 570 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Also, MercadoLibre Peer Comparisons summarizes how the company fares against peers on metrics that matter.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Jan 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] MELI Return -17% -17% 619% S&P 500 Return -2% -2% 108% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -7% -7% 264%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/17/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.