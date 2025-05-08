MercadoLibre's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

MercadoLibre MELI reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $9.74 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.99% and surged 43.7% year over year. Revenues rose 37% on a year-over-year basis (64% on an FX-neutral basis) to $5.9 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.39%.



Total revenues were driven by accelerating commerce and fintech revenues, which grew 32.3% and 43.3% year over year to $3.3 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively. In the commerce segment, strong momentum across Brazil (up 30% year over year) and Mexico (up 23% year over year) contributed well to the reported results. Trends in Argentina are encouraging. Items sold grew 52% year over year in the first quarter.



Fintech Monthly Active Users rose 31% year over year to 64.3 million (with even faster growth among high-frequency users). Assets Under Management grew 103% year over year to $11.2 billion.



Revenues from MELI’s advertising services grew 50% year over year on an FX-neutral basis.



Increasing total payment volume (TPV), courtesy of the robust Mercado Pago, aided the company. MercadoLibre’s rising gross merchandise volume (GMV) was another positive.

MELI’s Quarter in Detail

Brazil: Net revenues in the first quarter came in at $3.08 billion (51.9% of the total revenues), up 19.9% year over year.



Argentina: The market generated revenues of $1.38 billion (23.3% of the top line), which soared 124.7% year over year.



Mexico: Net revenues in the reported quarter were $1.22 billion (20.6% of the total revenues), which grew 25.8% year over year.



Other countries: The markets generated revenues of $249 million (4.2% of the total revenues), reflecting an increase of 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Key Metrics for MELI

GMV of $13.3 billion jumped 17% year over year and 40% on FX-neutral basis year over year. The figure beat the consensus mark by 2.95%.



The number of successful items sold was 492 million, up 27.8% year over year.



TPV surged 43.2% year over year and 72% on an FX-neutral basis to $58.3 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.26%.



Total payment transactions increased 38.3% year over year to $3.34 billion.

MercadoLibre’s Operating Details

For the first quarter, the gross margin remained flat year over year at 46.7%.



Operating expenses were approximately $2 billion, which increased 34.2% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 70 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.8% in the reported quarter.



The operating margin expanded 70 bps from the year-ago period to 12.9%.

Balance Sheet of MELI

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $2.98 billion, up from $2.63 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Short-term investments were $741 million as of March 31, 2025. Net debt was $2.77 billion at the end of the quarter.

MELI Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, MercadoLibre carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of Alibaba have gained 45.3% year to date. It is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 15.



Shares of COST have gained 9.9% year to date. It is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 29.



Shares of GOOS have lost 17.3% year to date. It is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 21.

