MercadoLibre's Pullback and Coupang's Regulatory Fine: What Long-Term Investors Should Do Now

Key Points

MercadoLibre’s pullback stems from loan growth and reinvestment worries, not fading demand.

Coupang’s stock jump after a data-breach fine shifts focus back to its logistics and growth potential.

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Discover why the latest sell‑offs in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) could set up compelling long‑term opportunities, despite credit, regulatory, and reinvestment risks. Watch the video below to see how patient investors might benefit.

*This video was published on Jun. 12, 2026.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Coupang and MercadoLibre. Karl Thiel has positions in MercadoLibre. Rick Munarriz has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.