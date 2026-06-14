Markets
MELI

MercadoLibre's Pullback and Coupang's Regulatory Fine: What Long-Term Investors Should Do Now

June 14, 2026 — 06:05 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Discover why the latest sell‑offs in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) could set up compelling long‑term opportunities, despite credit, regulatory, and reinvestment risks. Watch the video below to see how patient investors might benefit.

*This video was published on Jun. 12, 2026.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Coupang and MercadoLibre. Karl Thiel has positions in MercadoLibre. Rick Munarriz has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

MELI
CPNG

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