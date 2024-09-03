MercadoLibre's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $129,671 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $2,134,983.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $900.0 and $2400.0 for MercadoLibre, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MercadoLibre stands at 104.08, with a total volume reaching 366.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MercadoLibre, situated within the strike price corridor from $900.0 to $2400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $426.0 $410.0 $424.81 $2000.00 $846.7K 108 20 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $51.9 $47.1 $47.1 $2120.00 $471.0K 351 100 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $51.7 $46.0 $46.0 $2120.00 $455.3K 351 200 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $1146.4 $1136.8 $1138.0 $900.00 $113.8K 0 1 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $655.9 $638.0 $641.91 $1800.00 $64.1K 7 1

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

In light of the recent options history for MercadoLibre, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MercadoLibre With a trading volume of 31,129, the price of MELI is down by -1.5%, reaching $2030.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2306.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2400. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2480. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2350. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

