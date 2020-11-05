MercadoLibre's (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. Further, the bottom line came against the loss of 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues surged 85% on a year-over-year basis (148.5% on an FX-neutral basis) to $1.12 billion. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01billion.



Revenues were driven by accelerating commerce and fintech revenues, which grew 109.3% and 52.3% each year over year to $724.5 million and $391.2 million, respectively.



Notably, the boom in e-commerce space owing to the coronavirus-induced social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions remained a tailwind. Increasing traffic on the company’s online platform was a positive.



Further, increasing total payments volume (TPV), courtesy of a robust Mercado Pago and mobile-point-of-sale (MPOS) businesscontributed well. Moreover, a solid momentum across Mobile Wallet benefited the results.



Moreover, the company’s rising gross merchandise volume (GMV), led by an accelerating mobile GMV, contributed 70% to total GMV. Also, mobile GMV soared 283.8% year over year.



Also, strong shipmentgrowth via MercadoEnvios during the reported quarter was another positive. Growing penetration of managed networks was also a tailwind.



Shares of MercadoLibre have returned 130% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry’s rally of 63.9%.

Quarter in Detail

Brazil: Net revenues in the third quarter were $610.7 million (54.7% of total revenues), up 57% year over year. This can be attributed to GMV in the country, which improved 74% year over year. Notably, the company witnessed a growing penetration of its Mecado Envios’ managed network and a strong uptrend across fast delivery services contributed to the top-line growth in the country. Also, the surge in online payments was beneficial.



Argentina: This market generated revenues of $284.7 million (25.5% of the top line), which soared 145% year over year. The company witnessed solid growth in GMV across the country, which skyrocketed 242% year over year.Growing adoption of managed networks remained a boon. Solid growth in online payments along with a strong momentum across MPOS payments contributed well.



Mexico: Net revenues in the reported quarter were $150.4 million (13.5% of revenues), up 111% year over year. This primarily came on the back of a robust GMV, which improved more than 100% from the prior-year quarter.



Other countries: These markets generated revenues worth$69.8 million (6.3% of total revenues), climbing 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the combined GMV of Colombia and Chile surged 200% from the year-ago quarter.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

Key Metrics

GMV of $5.9 billion jumped 62.1% year over year and 117.1% on FX-neutral basis.



New confirmed registered users during the period were 16.8 million, increasing 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.



The number of successful items sold was 205.7 million, up 109.9% year over year. Moreover, the number of successful items shipped surged 131% year over year to 187.6 million. This can be attributed to a sturdy performance of MercadoEnvios.



Total payment volume (TPV) was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis to $14.5 billion, driven by a strong performance of MercadoPago. Further, off-platform payments volume (online-to-offline) that grew 114.3% from the year-ago quarter remained a positive.



Additionally, MPOS business witnessed TPV growth of 85% year over year.Further, a rapid adoption of MercadoLibre’s Mobile Wallet generated $3.2billion in transactions, up 380.5% year over year. Additionally, the user base of mobile wallet climbed 125.2% from the year-ago quarter.



TPV on marketplace was $5.6 billion, up 67.2% year over year. Further, total payments transactions skyrocketed 146.6% year over year to 559.7 million.



Unique active users totaled 76.1 million, up 92.2% year over year.

Operating Details

For the third quarter, gross margin was 43%, contracting 420 basis points (bps) year over year.



Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 35.6%, contracting significantly from 60.7% in the prior-year quarter.



The company generated $83.1 million of income from operations in the third quarter against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $81.9 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $1.14 billion compared with$1.17 billion as of Jun 30, 2020.



Short-term investments were $2.2 billion in the third quarter, up from $2.1 billion in the previous quarter.



Accounts receivable amounted to $40.9 million, down from $42.4 million in the second quarter. Further, the inventory level at the end of the third quarter was $46.6 million, up from $20.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

MercadoLibre currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV and The Kroger Co. KR are some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Retail-Wholesale sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Alibaba, Revolve and Kroger is pegged at 19.76%, 17.3% and 6.2%, respectively.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.