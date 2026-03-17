MercadoLibre's Fintech Momentum Builds: Can It Boost Revenues?

MercadoLibre’s MELI fintech arm, Mercado Pago, is rapidly strengthening its role as a key revenue growth driver. The platform’s expanding ecosystem of digital payments, lending and banking services is deepening user engagement while unlocking new monetization opportunities. With rising adoption across Latin America, Mercado Pago is well positioned to benefit from a large, underserved population and to capture long-term financial inclusion opportunities.



A key indicator of this progress is the rapid growth in assets under management (AUM), which has surged from roughly $2 billion to nearly $19 billion over the past three years. This growth is driven by attractive yields that encourage users to store funds within the ecosystem. Meanwhile, the credit portfolio reached $12.5 billion, growing 90% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by increased penetration in credit cards, consumer lending and merchant financing.



Momentum is further supported by strong traction in payments and credit offerings. Rising adoption of digital wallets and merchant solutions is increasing transaction volumes, while credit products are enhancing customer stickiness. By leveraging marketplace data, MercadoLibre improves underwriting and cross-selling, creating a powerful flywheel between commerce and fintech that boosts user lifetime value.



Overall, Mercado Pago's strong momentum reinforces its role as a key revenue pillar, with continued adoption likely to support MercadoLibre's long-term growth trajectory. Reflecting this strength, the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects 2026 revenues of $28.29 billion, implying roughly 32.5% year-over-year growth.

MELI’s Faces Stiff Competition in Fintech Space

PagSeguro Digital PAGS and StoneCo Ltd. STNE represent strong competition in Brazil, challenging Mercado Pago in digital payments, merchant acquiring and lending solutions.



PagSeguro Digital is emerging as a strong rival to MercadoLibre’s fintech arm, driving competition in payments, merchant services and lending. It is expanding its PagBank ecosystem with fast-growing banking revenues and rising credit adoption. The company benefits from strong customer engagement and disciplined risk control. However, PAGS remains concentrated in Brazil and lacks MercadoLibre’s wider reach and ecosystem depth, intensifying MELI competition.



StoneCo is a key competitor to MercadoLibre, strengthening competition in payments, banking and merchant lending. The company focuses on small businesses with integrated solutions and strong client relationships. It is expanding credit and improving efficiency through AI and disciplined execution. However, STNE faces challenges because its focus on traditional small and medium businesses makes it more vulnerable to economic ups and downs, resulting in slower total transaction value growth and higher customer churn rates.

MELI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MELI shares have declined 29.8% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Internet-Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s fall of 14.4% and 5.7%, respectively.

MELI’s Six month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MELI trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 28.57X, higher than the industry’s 21.58X. The company carries a Value Score of B.

MELI’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $54.95 per share, down by 8.6% over the past 30 days, indicating a 39.47% year-over-year increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.