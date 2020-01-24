MercadoLibre's financial unit to boost credit ops, ease cash withdrawals in 2020

Argentinian fintech Mercado Pago, a unit of e-commerce company MercadoLibre, is launching new services to users of its app-based wallet, including credit lines and cash withdrawal options, as part of efforts to gain scale as market competition continues to intensify.
