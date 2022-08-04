Mercadolibre's Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind

In this video, I will be talking about MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) recent earnings report and why the company might be the best e-commerce stock around right now.

The company reported earnings per share of $2.43 and revenue of $2.6 billion, up 57% year over year (YOY), beating expectations of $2.51 billion.

Total payment volume came in at $30.19 billion, up 83.9% YOY, and gross merchandise volume was $8.55 billion, up 26.2%.

Fintech net revenue (Mercado Pago) grew 112.5%, on top of the 104% last year, to $1.19 billion.

Gross profit margin grew by 510 basis points to 49.4%, and net income margin came in at 4.7% compared with 4% one year ago.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 3, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 4, 2022.

