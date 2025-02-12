MercadoLibre Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $121,236, and 5 were calls, valued at $584,394.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1830.0 and $2140.0 for MercadoLibre, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $1830.0 to $2140.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $387.7 $387.6 $387.7 $1990.00 $387.7K 0 10 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $208.5 $197.6 $200.66 $1850.00 $80.2K 6 4 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $223.7 $209.2 $217.9 $1980.00 $65.3K 78 3 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $160.8 $143.0 $149.4 $1900.00 $44.8K 15 3 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $43.8 $41.0 $41.0 $1830.00 $41.0K 14 10

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now? With a volume of 40,226, the price of MELI is down -0.62% at $2022.51. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MercadoLibre

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2250.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Raymond James has upgraded their rating to Strong Buy and adjusted the price target to $2250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MercadoLibre options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

