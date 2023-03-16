US Markets
MercadoLibre to invest $1.6 billion in Mexico this year

March 16, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by Diego Ore for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - South American firm MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O said on Thursday it expected to invest $1.6 billion in Mexico in 2023, the largest amount the e-commerce and financial services giant has ever invested in the country.

MercadoLibre has upped its bet in its second-largest market in recent years.

The fresh investment is aimed at financial and e-commerce market development, as well as bolstering its logistics operations and boosting marketing, David Geisen, MercadoLibre's general director for Mexico, said in a statement.

