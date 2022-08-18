US Markets
MercadoLibre to create cryptocurrency as part of loyalty program

Andre Romani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MERCADO LIBRE

SAO PAULO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O on Thursday announced in a press conference it will create a new cryptocurrency as part of its loyalty program.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

