MercadoLibre to almost triple investment in Mexico to $1.1 bln this year

By Daina Beth Solomon

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's e-commerce firm MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O said on Tuesday it will invest $1.1 billion to expand its warehouse space and services in Mexico this year, spurred on by a pandemic-driven boom in online shopping.

The figure is nearly triple the $420 million MercadoLibre spent last year in Mexico, a rapidly growing market where it is battling to stay ahead of global giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and other rivals.

The investment will help MercadoLibre double its warehouse space and boost fintech services such as consumer credit, the company said in a statement, adding that it will create more than 4,700 jobs.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Mexico exceeded MercadoLibre's home market of Argentina in terms of items sold and the company has steadily ramped up its Mexico delivery network, recently opening a fourth distribution center, a 60,000-square-meter site in the northern state of Nuevo Leon.

By the end of last year, MercadoLibre operated 210,000 square meters (2,260,421 square feet) of warehouse space, mostly on the outskirts of Mexico's populous capital.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham and Marguerita Choy)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.