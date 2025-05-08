MercadoLibre: Strong Momentum and Profit

Here's our initial take on MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) fiscal 2025 first-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $4.3 billion $5.94 billion +37% Beat Earnings per share $6.78 $9.74 +44% Beat Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) $11.4 billion $13.3 billion +17% n/a Total Payment Volume (TPV) $40.7 billion $58.3 billion +43% n/a

Fantastic Results Throughout the Business

In the first quarter of 2025, MercadoLibre beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. And throughout the business, all of the key numbers looked very strong. On MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace, $13.3 billion in gross merchandise volume was achieved, and the number of items sold on the platform was 28% higher than the comparable quarter a year ago.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

One particularly impressive statistic is that while marketplace sales declined a bit compared with the seasonally strong fourth quarter, growth in the number of unique active buyers on the platform accelerated sequentially -- for the fifth quarter in a row. There are now 25% more active buyers on the marketplace than there were a year ago.

The Mercado Pago fintech side was even more impressive, with total payment volume soaring 43% year over year and the credit portfolio reaching $7.8 billion, a 75% annualized growth rate. There are now 64.3 million active monthly users on the fintech platform, compared with less than 50 million a year ago. The company's credit card business was especially strong, with 111% growth in credit card receivables compared with a year ago.

Profitability looked incredibly strong as well. Operating margin improved by 70 basis points year over year to 12.9%, and net margin expanded by 40 basis points. Free cash flow was slightly negative for the quarter, but it's important to note that this is because of aggressive investment in the business (especially funding the growth of the fintech platform) and not because of anything wrong with the business itself.

Immediate Market Reaction

Not surprisingly, the initial reaction to MercadoLibre's results was overwhelmingly positive. About 10 minutes after the earnings report was released on Wednesday, MercadoLibre's stock price was higher by about 9%. If this move holds, it will be a fresh all-time high for the commerce leader.

It's worth mentioning that this move is before the company'searnings call which was scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT on the date of the earnings release. Management's commentary could certainly move the stock in one direction or the other.

What to Watch

As mentioned, the first quarter is seasonally weak, so for the company to produce such positive surprises on both revenue and earnings is great to see. The credit portfolio (especially the credit card business) could still have massive growth potential in the quarters ahead, and it will be interesting to see what commentary management has about the extremely promising MELI+ subscription business and its advertising platform.

MercadoLibre's ad revenue grew 50% year over year in the first quarter, but the company just launched the Mercado Play app for smart TVs at the end of the first quarter, so it will be interesting to see if that gives the ad business even more traction.

Helpful Resources

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $303,566 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $37,207 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $623,103!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.