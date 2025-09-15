Is MercadoLibre Stock a Warren Buffett-Worthy Investment?

Key Points Buffett's team once invested in some of the company's Latin American fintech peers.

Latin American consumer conglomerate MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has drawn considerable interest from investors. The company spearheaded Latin American e-commerce and pioneered the fintech industry in the region through its business segment, Mercado Pago.

Moreover, investors may be curious to know how it fits with Warren Buffett's investment philosophy, even though Berkshire Hathaway does not hold any MercadoLibre shares. Still, comparing MercadoLibre to Buffett's philosophy could help investors better understand this investment and determine whether it is suitable for them.

Inconsistencies with Warren Buffett's philosophy

On the surface, it is not immediately apparent how well MercadoLibre's stock and business align with Buffett's philosophy. Buffett has tended to avoid companies in countries with unstable political environments. Berkshire sold Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) due to Taiwan's precarious political position, so the same sentiment could discourage him from investing in MercadoLibre.

That does not always mean Berkshire avoids companies operating in the developing world. Buffett has invested in several Chinese companies and also showed interest in Latin American fintech a few years ago. For a time, it owned shares in Brazilian fintech stocks StoneCo and Nu Holdings, parent of the world's largest digital bank outside of Asia.

However, it has since sold both companies without an explanation. That could mean Buffett feels increasingly uncomfortable with these markets.

That discomfort is likely to discourage Buffett and his team from paying a premium for such stocks. Unfortunately for Berkshire, MercadoLibre trades at a 58 P/E ratio, meaning it may have to pay more than a fair price to take advantage of this opportunity.

Why MercadoLibre may fit Buffett's investing approach

However, most of the inconsistencies are countered by Berkshire's ownership of one company: Amazon. Amazon is MercadoLibre's counterpart in the developed world. It is also a company that Buffett said he was "an idiot" for not seeing its potential earlier. Until recently, Amazon had an elevated P/E ratio, so it is possible he set his valuation concerns aside when his company purchased shares in 2019.

That is critical, since MercadoLibre seems to see some of the same valuation trends as Amazon when it was a smaller company. Additionally, Buffett likes industry leaders. That fits the description of Berkshire's three largest positions, Apple, Bank of America, and American Express, all of which are among the top companies in their respective fields.

More importantly, Buffett likes to see long-term competitive advantages in stable industries, and MercadoLibre mostly fits that description. As mentioned, the company pioneered e-commerce in Latin America. Furthermore, it leads its region in fintech and has developed a shipping and fulfillment network that gives it a competitive edge.

Indeed, investors tend not to associate Latin America with stability. Nonetheless, from building a logistics operation to developing Mercado Pago to sell online in a cash-based society, MercadoLibre has successfully turned regional challenges into advantages.

Is MercadoLibre stock a Buffett-worthy investment?

MercadoLibre stock is a worthy investment, but Warren Buffett more than likely does not see it that way. Indeed, MercadoLibre's leadership in e-commerce and fintech in Latin America is likely to bolster the stock, even at a 58 P/E ratio. Since it possesses the unique talent of turning regional adversity into a revenue source within fast-growing industries, the stock is likely to continue its upward trend in the longer term.

Still, Buffett ultimately has shown little tolerance for political instability. His past positions in StoneCo and Nu Holdings showed some open-mindedness, but the fact that Berkshire sold these positions without any apparent justification is telling. His sale of TSMC seems to confirm these feelings.

Ultimately, given its history and resilience, long-term investors are likely to outperform the market with MercadoLibre stock. Just don't expect Buffett to follow that lead.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Will Healy has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, MercadoLibre, and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, MercadoLibre, StoneCo, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

