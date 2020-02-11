MercadoLibre Stock Falls as Losses Widen But Sales Impress

MercadoLibre stock fell 4.4% in pre-market trading as the eBay of Latin America reported a larger-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter due to investment in marketing.

The e-commerce and payments company reported a net loss of $54 million — or $1.11 per share — against the FactSet consensus of a $38.4 million loss. Merchandise volumes slowed in Brazil, falling below estimates.

The Buenos Aires-based company operates an online marketplace, similar to eBay, and digital payments system Mercado Pago.

Despite widening losses, sales grew 84% on a foreign exchange-adjusted basis to $674.3 million in the three months to Dec.31 — ahead of analysts’ estimates of $667 million.

Total payment volume through Mercado Pago reached $8.7 billion, a 99% jump on the previous year, and transactions increased 127% to $285.5 million, the company said.

The Nasdaq-listed company has invested heavily in its Pago platform, including marketing spend, as it seeks to replicate the unit’s Argentina success in Brazil. It has also moved to monetize the model in Brazil and Argentina, charging 0.6% per transaction.

MercadoLibre opened more distribution centers in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico last year to improve its logistics unit amid tough competition.

The stock has climbed 81% in the past year — as of Monday’s close — despite strong currency headwinds as results regularly beat expectations.

Looking ahead. JP Morgan analysts maintained an overweight rating on the stock and said the company’s strategic initiatives, including monetizing its wallet model and expanding its logistics capabilities, were advancing well. However, they said the progress was offset by a lack of acceleration in Brazilian merchandising volumes.

If MercadoLibre can get Brazilian growth back on track, with payment volumes surging and transaction charges to be implemented on the Pago wallet, the stock is certainly an attractive long-term opportunity.

