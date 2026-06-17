Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy After an Insider Purchased Company Shares for $200,000?

Key Points

Marcelo Melamud acquired 124 shares for a transaction value of ~$200,000 on June 11, 2026.

This purchase increased his direct ownership by 111%, bringing his direct holdings from 112 to 236 shares.

The purchase more than doubled personal holdings and follows a pattern of net buying, expanding his stake even as MercadoLibre shares were down 32.6% year-over-year as of the transaction date.

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Marcelo Melamud, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), reported an open-market purchase of 124 shares on June 11, 2026, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 124.64 Transaction value ~$200,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 236.64 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $379,960

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($1604.62); post-transaction holdings valued at $379,960 as of June 11, 2026.

Key questions

What is the scale of this purchase relative to Melamud’s prior holdings?

This acquisition represents a 111% increase in direct ownership, raising his stake from 112 to 236 shares in a single transaction.

This acquisition represents a 111% increase in direct ownership, raising his stake from 112 to 236 shares in a single transaction. How does the timing of the purchase align with MercadoLibre’s market performance?

The transaction occurred as MercadoLibre shares were priced at $1,604.62 at the June 11, 2026 transaction, with the stock down 31.8% over the prior year, indicating the purchase was made during a period of pronounced share price weakness.

The transaction occurred as MercadoLibre shares were priced at $1,604.62 at the June 11, 2026 transaction, with the stock down 31.8% over the prior year, indicating the purchase was made during a period of pronounced share price weakness. Was this transaction executed through any indirect or derivative entities?

No; all shares were acquired and held directly by Marcelo Melamud, with no involvement of trusts, family entities, or derivative securities.

No; all shares were acquired and held directly by Marcelo Melamud, with no involvement of trusts, family entities, or derivative securities. Does this purchase reflect a broader trading pattern?

Melamud has engaged in two open-market buys since February 2026, resulting in a cumulative net addition of 181 shares and an overall 329.09% increase in holdings during this period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $31.80 billion Net income (TTM) $1.92 billion Employees 84,207 1-year price change -32.60%

* 1-year price change is calculated using June 11th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

MercadoLibre generates revenue primarily through its Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago FinTech platform, logistics services (Mercado Envios), and additional offerings such as classifieds, advertising, and online storefront solutions.

The company operates a diversified business model combining e-commerce, digital payments, credit services, logistics, and advertising, monetizing both transactional activity and value-added services across its ecosystem.

Its primary customers include businesses, independent merchants, and consumers across Latin America seeking online commerce, payment solutions, credit, and digital advertising.

MercadoLibre is a leading digital commerce and financial technology provider in Latin America, leveraging its integrated platform to drive scale and network effects across multiple verticals.

The company’s strategy focuses on expanding its ecosystem through logistics, payments, and credit offerings, creating a comprehensive value proposition for both merchants and consumers. Its broad service portfolio and robust market presence underpin its competitive advantage in the region’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 11 purchase of MercadoLibre stock by Chief Accounting Officer Marcelo Melamud indicates a bullish sentiment towards the company despite a substantial drop in share price from its 52-week high of $2,645.22 reached in 2025.

Melamud’s buy is understandable considering MercadoLibre revenue rose an impressive 49% year over year to $8.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026. However, Wall Street soured on the stock because the company is pouring funds into new long-term growth opportunities such as artificial intelligence.

While these investments may pay off over the long run, in the short term, they are compressing margins, leading to a drop in Q1 net income to $417 million compared to $494 million in the previous year.

With the stock sell-off, MercadoLibre’s price-to-sales ratio of 2.6 is at a low point for the past year. The compelling valuation is likely another factor in Melamud’s decision to buy.

Given MercadoLibre’s attractive valuation, strong sales, and its decision to pursue long-term growth opportunities, now looks like a good time to take advantage of Wall Street’s shortsightedness to buy shares.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.