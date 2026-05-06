MercadoLibre Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Hold or Fold the Stock?

MercadoLibre MELI is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $8.41 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 41.76%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $9.73 per share. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.1%.

MELI Earnings Surprise History

MELI’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while beating it once, the negative average surprise being 1.31%.

Earnings Whispers for MELI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MELI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MELI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top-Line Growth Estimates for Q1

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 Argentina revenues is pegged at $1.65 billion, suggesting an increase of 19.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for Brazil revenues is pinned at $4.48 billion, indicating an increase of 45.15% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for Mexico revenues is pinned at $2.02 billion, indicating a 66.38% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from other countries is pegged at $387.14 million, suggesting a 36.96% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

Factors Shaping Upcoming Results of MELI

MercadoLibre is expected to have entered the first quarter of 2026 facing profitability pressure as elevated investments across logistics, free shipping, cross-border trade and fintech continued weighing on margins. The company's lower free shipping threshold in Brazil is likely to have continued supporting buyer growth and purchase frequency during the to-be-reported quarter. However, the associated subsidy costs are expected to have kept direct contribution margins under pressure, with meaningful recovery remaining elusive as MELI continues prioritizing market share expansion over near-term profitability.



Several factors are likely to have supported top-line growth during the period. Cross-border trade initiatives, including expanded China sourcing and fulfillment investments, are expected to have supported assortment growth and marketplace engagement. Mercado Ads likely continued benefiting from AI-driven campaign tools and improving seller adoption. The MELI+ loyalty ecosystem, including bundled streaming partnerships with Disney+, Netflix and HBO Max, is also expected to have supported retention across key markets.



However, competitive dynamics are expected to have remained intense. Amazon AMZN is likely to have continued investing aggressively in fulfillment capabilities and assortment expansion across Brazil and Mexico, keeping pressure on MELI elevated through the period. Sea Limited's SE Shopee platform is also expected to have maintained aggressive discounting across value-oriented categories, potentially affecting customer acquisition costs and seller economics. The sustained spending commitments of both Amazon and Sea Limited’s Shopee are expected to have made any easing of MELI's own promotional intensity difficult to justify.



Mercado Pago's rapid credit portfolio expansion is expected to remain another pressure point, with rising provisioning needs and early-stage losses from newer cohorts likely weighing on fintech profitability. Nubank NU is also expected to have remained an active competitive force across digital banking in Brazil and Mexico, with Nubank's expanding product suite likely creating friction for Mercado Pago's effort to deepen user loyalty.

MELI Price Performance & Stock Valuation

MercadoLibre shares have declined 9.7% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector's rise of 7.5% and the Internet-Commerce industry's surge of 9.2%. Among peers, Nubank’s shares have plunged 14.8% and Amazon’s shares have surged 18.5%, while Sea Limited’s shares have plunged 33.7% over the same period. MELI’s performance suggests market concern over its sustained margin compression and elevated investment commitments heading into the to-be-reported quarter.

MELI’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compared to the broader industry, MELI's valuation remains elevated despite the prospect of a softer quarter. The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales ratio of 2.19X, versus the industry average of 2.08X. Given persistent margin pressures and an ongoing investment cycle with no near-term easing in sight, the current valuation appears to offer little cushion ahead of the to-be-reported quarter.

MELI Trades Above Industry Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Given persistent margin headwinds, an unrelenting investment cycle and a valuation that offers little cushion at current levels, MELI appears vulnerable heading into the to-be-reported quarter. With the Zacks Consensus Estimate pointing to a year-over-year earnings decline and the stock carrying a Zacks Rank #5, investors may be better served waiting on the sidelines until clearer signs of margin stabilization and profitability improvement emerge.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.