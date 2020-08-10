World Markets
MercadoLibre second-quarter revenue beats estimates

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Latin American e-commerce platform MercadoLibre Inc on Monday beat expectations for quarterly revenue, as it benefited from a surge in online shopping with people staying indoors due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company also said its unique active users jumped more than 45% to 51.5 million.

Demand for online market places has surged during the pandemic due to prolonged lockdowns and social distancing measures in place in most countries.

"The pandemic generated significant changes in consumer behavior, which translated into a new milestone in the penetration of e-commerce and online payments in the region," Chief Financial Officer Pedro Arnt said in a statement.

Revenue rose 61% to $878.4 million, above analysts' estimates of $748.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $55.9 million, or $1.11 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $16.2 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 9 cents per share.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were down nearly 4% at $1150.14 in morning trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

