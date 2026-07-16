MercadoLibre Rallies 13% in a Month: Time to Buy MELI Stock?

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI shares have risen over the past month, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech leader. The rally has been supported by accelerating revenue growth, robust user engagement, and management's confidence in its long-term investment strategy, even as the company continues to prioritize market-share gains over near-term margin expansion. The recent move raises an important question for investors: after the stock's sharp run-up, does MercadoLibre still offer meaningful upside?



The company's growth continues to be supported by commerce, payments, digital banking, advertising and logistics businesses. Strategic investments in free shipping, fulfillment infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cross-border trade and the Mercado Pago credit card are driving higher customer engagement, accelerated transaction volumes and an expanding competitive moat across Latin America. Although these investments are temporarily weighing on margins, MercadoLibre chose to maintain a bold investment posture to fortify long-term market leadership.



MELI closed yesterday’s trading session at $1,843.19, marking a 12.8% gain over the past month and outperforming the industry’s 5.4% advance. During the same period, MercadoLibre also delivered stronger returns than Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, although it trailed Sea Limited SE. While shares of Amazon have jumped 7.4%, those of Sea Limited have rallied 22.7%.

MELI Past Month Stock Performance



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What’s Behind MELI’s Stock Momentum?

MercadoLibre has evolved far beyond an online marketplace into Latin America's most comprehensive digital commerce and financial services ecosystem. The company combines e-commerce, digital payments, consumer and merchant lending, advertising, logistics, and savings and investment solutions on a single platform, creating multiple growth engines that reinforce one another. Rather than maximizing near-term profits, management continues to invest aggressively to expand this ecosystem, believing that stronger customer engagement today will translate into higher cash generation and profitability over the long run.



One of MercadoLibre's biggest competitive advantages is its deeply integrated commerce platform. Continuous investments in fulfillment infrastructure, free shipping, first-party retail operations, and cross-border trade have strengthened product selection, improved delivery speeds, and enhanced the overall customer experience. These initiatives encourage shoppers to purchase more frequently while attracting additional merchants to the platform, creating a virtuous cycle that is difficult for competitors to replicate. Management views logistics as a long-term competitive moat that supports higher customer retention and reinforces its leadership position across Latin America.



Mercado Pago is another powerful reason to own the stock. What began as a payments solution has expanded into a full-fledged digital banking platform offering payments, savings, investments, credit cards, and lending products. The company continues to deepen customer relationships by cross-selling financial services to marketplace users, allowing engagement in one business to fuel growth in another. Management also believes its proprietary transaction data enables better underwriting decisions, supporting disciplined expansion of its credit portfolio while strengthening customer loyalty and increasing lifetime value.



Another key strength is MercadoLibre's relentless focus on innovation. Artificial intelligence is now embedded across both its commerce and fintech operations, improving product discovery, advertising effectiveness, logistics efficiency and customer service. AI-powered search is helping shoppers find more relevant products, while intelligent tools are increasing productivity for employees and merchants alike. At the same time, the company's rapidly growing advertising business is emerging as an attractive high-margin revenue stream, leveraging first-party customer data and high marketplace traffic to attract greater marketing spending from sellers.



The combination of a rapidly expanding ecosystem, disciplined execution, and continued investment in innovation leaves MercadoLibre well-positioned to strengthen its competitive advantage as digital commerce and financial services continue to evolve across Latin America.

Can MELI Stock Rally Continue?

While the fundamental story remains encouraging, the stock’s recent move also warrants a look at its technical setup. Momentum indicators can help investors assess whether MercadoLibre's rally is still supported by market strength, or if the stock may be approaching a pause after its sharp advance.



MercadoLibre's technical setup remains supportive, with the stock trading above its 50-day moving average of $1,686.72, signaling strong near-term momentum.





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Does MELI's Premium Valuation Look Justified?

From a valuation standpoint, MercadoLibre's forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 35.89, higher than the industry’s ratio of 21.95. The stock is also trading above its 12-month median level of 34.46.



MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to Amazon (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 26.76) and Sea Limited (22.39).



The premium multiple appears justified by MercadoLibre's integrated ecosystem, expanding customer engagement, and management's willingness to invest in opportunities that can strengthen its competitive position and support higher cash generation over the long term.





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How Are MercadoLibre's Earnings Estimates Trending?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MercadoLibre’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 39.7% and 4.1%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 26.6% rise in sales and 46.9% growth in earnings.





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Should You Buy MercadoLibre Stock?

MercadoLibre continues to strengthen its leadership position across Latin America's e-commerce and digital financial services markets through disciplined investments in logistics, fintech, artificial intelligence and customer engagement. Although the stock trades at a premium valuation and near-term margins are likely to remain under pressure as the company continues investing for growth, its differentiated ecosystem, expanding competitive moat and long-term growth opportunities support a favorable investment outlook. Existing shareholders may consider holding the stock, while prospective investors seeking exposure to a high-quality, long-duration growth story may view MELI as a compelling investment opportunity.



MercadoLibre stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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