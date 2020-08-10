Markets
MELI

MercadoLibre Q2 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), Latin America's leading e-commerce technology company, reported that its second-quarter net income rose to $55.9 million or $1.11 per share from $16.2 million or $0.31 per share in the previous year.

Net revenues for the second quarter were $878.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 61.1% in USD and 123.4% on an FX neutral basis.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report net income of $0.02 per share and revenues of $759.53 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Unique active users grew 45.2% reaching 51.5 million. Gross merchandise volume reached $5.0 billion, representing an increase of 48.5% in USD and 101.5% on an FX neutral basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MELI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular