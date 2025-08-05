MercadoLibre Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

MercadoLibre MELI reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $10.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.15% and decreased 1.6% year over year. Revenues rose 33.8% on a year-over-year basis (53% on an FX-neutral basis) to $6.8 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.10%.



Total revenues were driven by accelerating commerce and fintech revenues, which grew 29.3% and 40.3% year over year to $3.8 billion and $3 billion, respectively. In the commerce segment, strong momentum across Brazil (up 29% year over year) and Mexico (up 32% year over year) significantly contributed to the reported results. Trends in Argentina are exceptional. Items sold grew 46% and unique buyer growth exceeded 30% year over year in the second quarter.



Fintech Monthly Active Users rose 30% year over year to 67.6 million, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of growth at or above this rate. Engagement with Mercado Pago continues to rise, driven by a strengthening value proposition. Assets Under Management grew 108.6% year over year to $13.8 billion.



Revenues from MELI’s advertising services rose 38% year over year on a reported basis and 59% on a foreign exchange (FX)-neutral basis.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

MELI’s shares have appreciated 33.9% on a year-to-date basis compared with the Internet-Commerce industry’s return of 5%.

MELI’s Q2 in Detail

Brazil: Net revenues in the second quarter came in at $3.47 billion (51.1% of the total revenues), up 24.7% year over year.



Argentina: The market generated revenues of $1.53 billion (22.5% of the total revenues), which soared 76.9% year over year.



Mexico: Net revenues in the reported quarter were $1.51 billion (22.2% of the total revenues), which grew 25.4% year over year.



Other countries: The markets generated revenues of $284 million (4.2% of the total revenues), reflecting an increase of 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Key Metrics for MELI

GMV of $15.3 billion jumped 21% year over year and 37% on an FX-neutral basis year over year. The figure beat the consensus mark by 2.43%.



The number of successful items sold was 550 million, up 30.6% year over year.



TPV rose 39% year over year and 61% on an FX-neutral basis to $64.6 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.93%. Acquiring TPV, which includes payments processed outside the marketplace, also saw solid growth, rising 31% to $44.4 billion.



Total payment transactions increased 34.8% year over year to $3.61 billion.

MercadoLibre’s Operating Details

For the second quarter, the gross margin contracted 105 basis points (bps) to 46% on a year-over-year basis.



Operating expenses were approximately $2.3 billion, which increased 38.4% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 110 bps year over year to 33.4% in the reported quarter.



The operating margin contracted 210 bps from the year-ago period to 12.2%.

Balance Sheet of MELI

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $3.01 billion, up from $2.98 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Short-term investments were $965 million as of June 30, 2025. Net debt was $3.83 billion at the end of the quarter.

MELI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, MercadoLibre carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Groupon, Inc. GRPN, Coupang CPNG and Performance Food Group PFGC.



While Groupon sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Coupang and Performance Food Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Groupon have skyrocketed 154.9% year to date. It is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



Shares of Coupang have gained 35.1% year to date. It is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Shares of PFGC have appreciated 18.1% year to date. It is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 13.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.