MercadoLibre Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) opened 2026 with what executives repeatedly characterized as an investment-led quarter, highlighting accelerating growth in both commerce and fintech while acknowledging margin pressure tied to a deliberate push to scale key initiatives.

During the company’searnings callfor the quarter ended March 31, 2026, EVP and CFO Martin de los Santos said net revenue rose 49% year-over-year, which he described as MercadoLibre’s strongest growth rate since the second quarter of 2022. Operating income totaled $611 million, representing a 6.9% operating margin, which he said reflected management’s choice to “invest in strategic initiatives.”

Brazil commerce surge tied to lower free shipping threshold

De los Santos pointed to Brazil as a major driver of the quarter, attributing performance to MercadoLibre’s decision in recent quarters to lower the free shipping threshold in the market. He said that change has brought more buyers into the ecosystem, strengthening network effects and improving logistics efficiency.

In Brazil, de los Santos reported that gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew 38% year-over-year, while items sold growth accelerated to 56%. He also said free shipping penetration reached a new record and unit economics improved, with cost per shipment down 17% year-over-year in local currency.

Outside Brazil, he said MercadoLibre posted “solid growth” and continued share gains, citing GMV growth of 28% in Mexico and 41% in Argentina. He added that Chile GMV increased 40% year-over-year, driven by higher free shipping penetration and faster deliveries.

Targeted take-rate cuts in Brazil and a focus on pricing competitiveness

CEO Ariel Szarfsztejn addressed questions about recent Brazil seller promotions that lowered take rates for certain competitively priced listings. He said the company reduced take rates “in some categories, in some specific price ranges,” emphasizing it was not a platform-wide cut but a targeted move aimed at areas with high “elasticity of demand and elasticity of supply.”

Szarfsztejn said discounts are conditional on sellers maintaining competitive pricing on MercadoLibre listings. He framed the move as an extension of a multi-year effort, noting MercadoLibre began lowering take rates in targeted areas in 2024 and said that, since then, unique buyers have grown 62% and GMV has grown faster, while live listings and effective sellers reached record levels after a period of slower growth.

He also described a broader set of buyer-facing initiatives in Brazil over the last 12 months, including lowering the free shipping threshold to BRL 19, expanding free and fast shipping in Meli+, expanding the affiliate program, and continuing to build out logistics capabilities. CFO de los Santos added that the most recent take-rate reductions were implemented toward the end of the first quarter and “did not flow through” the first-quarter P&L, but are expected to be reflected in the second quarter.

Fintech expansion: credit cards, credit growth, and digital banking ambition

On the fintech side, de los Santos said Mercado Pago monthly active users grew 29% year-over-year, assets under management rose 77%, and the credit portfolio nearly doubled to $14.6 billion. He said the quarter’s performance supported MercadoLibre’s long-term objective of becoming “Latin America’s largest digital bank.”

Credit cards were a central theme of the call. De los Santos said MercadoLibre issued 2.7 million credit cards during the quarter, with credit card total payment volume (TPV) up 90% year-over-year and credit card monthly active users up 68%. He described the product as a source of fintech cross-sell at scale, noting that a “meaningful share” of cardholders had previously been marketplace-only users.

Management repeatedly stressed underwriting discipline and model improvements. De los Santos said improving performance of credit card cohorts in Brazil and improving repayment periods in Brazil and Mexico gave the company confidence to continue investing “boldly” in credit cards, including a launch in Argentina. President of Fintech Osvaldo Gimenez added that as models improve, MercadoLibre can issue more cards “always within the same payback period we set as target,” which in turn informs how much the company is willing to invest.

Provisioning, NIMAL pressure, and loan duration changes

Several analysts asked about provisions, credit mix, and net interest margin after loss (“NIMAL”). Gimenez said NIMAL compression was driven in part by a higher mix of credit cards, which he said carry a “significantly smaller NIMAL,” particularly because cohorts are still maturing. He also said MercadoLibre has been taking “heavy provisions” in Brazil tied to extending loan durations and expanding personal loan reach.

Gimenez said average loan terms in Brazil moved from about five months to eight months. He also said MercadoLibre is lowering spreads to encourage certain customers—such as those who previously had a line of credit but did not use it—to try personal loans, and is also reaching segments that may be riskier or require smaller spreads. He said asset quality “remains quite stable.”

De los Santos provided additional framing, saying the credit book grew 87% year-over-year versus 49% revenue growth, which naturally creates margin compression because MercadoLibre provisions for the full amount of expected loss when issuing new loans. He said roughly two-thirds of the margin compression tied to bad debt/provisions was explained by this growth dynamic. He said another one-third was linked to Brazil’s consumer credit book being profitable but “less profitable than it was a year ago.” He also stated that despite that decline, the consumer loan portfolio in Brazil “continues to be a very profitable operation” with double-digit margins.

In Argentina, Gimenez said the 15-90 day non-performing loan metric improved sequentially and that MercadoLibre had not seen the deterioration that some banks were experiencing. He attributed resilience to shorter loan durations than banks, “nimble” pricing, frequent Mercado Pago usage, and underwriting models. On credit cards in Argentina—where issuance began in August/September 2025—he said it was still early to assess payback, but initial cohorts appeared similar to MercadoLibre’s early experience in Brazil.

Gimenez also said MercadoLibre had not seen changes in renegotiations, and management discussed the impact of longer loan durations leading to more prepayment behavior, which can shorten the period of interest collection without necessarily changing credit quality.

Logistics efficiency gains and early gen AI impact

Szarfsztejn detailed drivers behind the 17% year-over-year reduction in shipping costs, saying improvements came from higher volume density (helping dilute fixed costs and improve route productivity), greater use of a “slow shipping network” to utilize idle capacity in fulfillment and cross-docking, and operational and technological productivity improvements across the network. He said variable contribution per shipment for items priced between BRL 19 and BRL 79 had improved materially since a free shipping program launched in June, with “several brackets” already breaking even.

He also said MercadoLibre deployed large language models (LLMs) in marketplace search for the first time during the quarter, with the functionality live in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. He said the technology is being used to better understand user intent and has produced visible funnel improvements, including higher conversions, better ad returns, and stronger engagement. Szarfsztejn said this was “one of the contributors” to the quarter’s performance and part of a broader gen AI strategy.

Margins framed as a function of investment intensity

Management fielded multiple questions about how to interpret near-term profitability in light of statements that the company can “dial” margins up or down. De los Santos said margins are a “consequence of our investment posture,” pointing to accelerated credit card growth, expansion in cross-border trade (CBT) and first-party (1P), and broader free shipping offerings. He said the company is not trying to optimize short-term margins and will continue investing where it sees strong results.

Szarfsztejn also addressed competitive intensity in Brazil, calling it one of the world’s most attractive e-commerce markets and saying MercadoLibre “thrives in competitive environments.” He said engagement metrics in Brazil were strengthening, NPS was at record highs, and conversion rate increased by 1 percentage point year-over-year.

In closing remarks, de los Santos reiterated that both commerce and fintech represent a “once in a generation opportunity” in Latin America. He said MercadoLibre plans to keep investing in credit cards, free shipping, logistics expansion, and 1P/CBT operations, acknowledging short-term margin pressure but arguing the investments are producing “tremendous results” and are intended to maximize long-term cash flow and drive higher margins over time.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.