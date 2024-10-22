News & Insights

Stocks

MercadoLibre price target raised to $2,480 from $2,200 at Citi

October 22, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Joao Pedro Soares raised the firm’s price target on MercadoLibre (MELI) to $2,480 from $2,200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares, citing a three-month target price rollover, lower cost of equity assumptions driven by lower country risk in Brazil and the consistent results that have resulted in lower volatility for the stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MELI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MELI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.