MercadoLibre price target raised to $2,480 from $2,200 at Citi

Citi analyst Joao Pedro Soares raised the firm’s price target on MercadoLibre (MELI) to $2,480 from $2,200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares, citing a three-month target price rollover, lower cost of equity assumptions driven by lower country risk in Brazil and the consistent results that have resulted in lower volatility for the stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MELI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.