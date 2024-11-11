News & Insights

Stocks

MercadoLibre price target lowered to $2,450 from $2,500 at Morgan Stanley

November 11, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on MercadoLibre (MELI) to $2,450 from $2,500 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Noting that MercadoLibre published its quarterly 10-Q filing for Q3 on Thursday afternoon, the firm says its 10-Q review points to favorable logistics and first-party economics versus the firm’s expectations, with credit card contribution losses that it views as “controlled,” but also notes that higher expenses drive the firm’s 2025 EBIT forecast down by 9%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MELI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MELI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.