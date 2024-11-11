MercadoLibre price target lowered to $2,450 from $2,500 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on MercadoLibre (MELI) to $2,450 from $2,500 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Noting that MercadoLibre published its quarterly 10-Q filing for Q3 on Thursday afternoon, the firm says its 10-Q review points to favorable logistics and first-party economics versus the firm’s expectations, with credit card contribution losses that it views as “controlled,” but also notes that higher expenses drive the firm’s 2025 EBIT forecast down by 9%.

