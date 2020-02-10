Markets
MELI

MercadoLibre Posts Wider Q4 Loss On Marketing Investment

(RTTNews) - MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) reported a fourth-quarter loss per share of $1.11 compared to a loss per share of $0.05, prior year. The company noted that the loss was due to the investment in marketing, which accounted for $146.6 million.

Fourth-quarter net revenues were $674.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 57.5%, or 84.4% on an FX neutral basis. Total payment volume through Mercado Pago reached $8.7 billion, a year-over-year increase of 63.5%, or 98.5% on an FX neutral basis. Total payment transactions increased 127.2% year-over-year, totaling 285.5 million transactions.

