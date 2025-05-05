MercadoLibre Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,056,140, and 8 were calls, valued at $493,289.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1920.0 to $2400.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MercadoLibre's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MercadoLibre's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1920.0 to $2400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $71.4 $67.4 $67.4 $2200.00 $316.7K 91 154 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $68.0 $53.3 $62.0 $2175.00 $229.4K 0 38 MELI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $67.3 $63.6 $63.6 $2200.00 $171.7K 91 29 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $67.0 $57.5 $67.0 $2200.00 $140.7K 91 94 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $65.5 $65.5 $65.6 $2200.00 $131.2K 91 51

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of MercadoLibre

With a volume of 27,603, the price of MELI is down -1.15% at $2254.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2486.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2560. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $2500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MercadoLibre, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for MELI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MELI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.