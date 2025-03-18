MercadoLibre Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 69% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $308,645, and 6 are calls, amounting to $295,537.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1650.0 to $2400.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale activity within a strike price range from $1650.0 to $2400.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $101.9 $86.1 $92.59 $2100.00 $85.5K 27 17 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $91.9 $76.6 $81.81 $2100.00 $76.0K 24 8 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $126.4 $112.1 $117.73 $2000.00 $58.8K 10 5 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $102.0 $85.1 $102.0 $2100.00 $57.6K 27 0 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $92.0 $76.0 $92.0 $2100.00 $51.7K 24 0

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

In light of the recent options history for MercadoLibre, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,330, with MELI's price down by -0.62%, positioned at $2093.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2662.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2750. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2300. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $3000. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2760. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $2500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MercadoLibre options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.