MercadoLibre (MELI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.95 billion, indicating growth of 38.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.11 per share. The company reported a loss of 92 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, the average negative surprise being 42.40%.

Factors to Note

MercadoLibre is likely to have benefited from strength in the commerce and fintech businesses in the fourth quarter.



MELI’s robust product offerings and credit portfolio expansion are likely to have driven the company’s commerce and fintech revenues in the quarter under review.



MercadoLibre’s efforts to bolster the e-commerce business by promoting branding and loyalty are expected to have driven growth in its unique buyer base in the fourth quarter.



The robust mobile-point-of-sale (mPOS) business is likely to have contributed well to total payment volume growth of the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



Rapid adoption of the company’s Mobile Wallet is anticipated to have been positive for the company in the quarter under review.



MercadoLibre’s growing investments in the logistics business are expected to have favored the delivery system’s performance in the quarter under review.



The expanding managed logistics network is anticipated to have aided the company’s fourth-quarter performance.



However, increasing warehousing costs, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are likely to have affected MELI’s profitability in the quarter under review.



The impacts of rising competitive pressure from e-commerce giants are expected to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for MercadoLibre this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as mentioned below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MercadoLibre has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and it sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

