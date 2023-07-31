MercadoLibre (MELI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.28 billion, indicating growth of 26.11% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.13 per share, suggesting a 70% jump from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate has remained stable over the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 35.02%.

Factors to Consider

MercadoLibre’s efforts to bolster its e-commerce business by promoting branding and loyalty are expected to have driven growth in its unique buyer base in the second quarter.



Strengthening shipping services is expected to have helped the company deliver an enhanced shopping experience to its customers in the quarter to be reported. It is likely to have contributed to shipment growth via MercadoEnvios in the quarter under review.



Its growing initiatives toward strengthening the fintech business are expected to have driven the total payment volumes in the to-be-reported quarter. Strength across online payment merchant services and online wallets is anticipated to have benefited MELI in the quarter to be reported.



The company’s expanding online-to-offline offerings are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



MercadoLibre’s solid momentum across the marketplace and non-marketplace businesses is expected to get reflected in its second-quarter results.



Strong investments in its logistics business are expected to have favored the delivery system’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Expanding the managed logistics network is anticipated to have benefited the business’s second-quarter performance.



However, increasing warehousing costs for managed networks and expenses related to infrastructure transitions on public clouds are likely to have impacted MELI’s profitability in the quarter under review.

Upswing in Metrics to Consider

The abovementioned factors are likely to have driven growth in the company’s key metrics during the second quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross merchandise volume (GMV) is pegged at $10.04 billion, indicating growth of 17.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for the number of successful items sold stands at 310 million, suggesting a rise of 12.7% year over year. The same for the number of successful items shipped rose is pegged at 303 million, indicating growth of 14.8% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total payments volume (TPV) is pegged at $2.13 billion, suggesting growth of $40.8 billion, suggesting an increase of 35.2% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for MercadoLibre this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below.



MercadoLibre has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MELI has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Itron ITRI has an Earnings ESP of +7.61% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Itron is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI’s earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 7 cents.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and a Zacks Rank #2.



CACI is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI’s earnings is pegged at $4.85 per share, suggesting growth of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Docebo DCBO has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Docebo is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCBO’s earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

