MercadoLibre (MELI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.47 billion, indicating growth of 45.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.68 per share, suggesting growth of 22.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has moved 2.9% downward over the past 30 days.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

MercadoLibre’s strength across the marketplace and non-marketplace businesses is expected to get reflected in the second-quarter results.



The company’s growing initiatives toward strengthening the fintech business are expected to have contributed well to its upcoming results.



The increasing adoption of MercadoPago on the back of the well-performing merchant services and mobile wallet businesses is expected to have driven the company’s total payment volume in the quarter to be reported.



MercadoLibre’s strengthening key offerings, especially online-to-offline offerings, are expected to have consistently aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Robust mobile-point-of-sale services are anticipated to have bolstered transactions per unique active device in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



MercadoLibre’s efforts to bolster the e-commerce business by promoting branding and loyalty are likely to have driven growth in its unique buyer base in the second quarter amid the pandemic.



Strengthening shipping services are expected to have helped the company deliver an enhanced shopping experience to customers in the quarter to be reported. It is likely to have contributed to shipment growth via MercadoEnvios in the quarter under review.



Rising investment by the company in its logistics services is anticipated to have supported the performance of its delivery system in the quarter to be reported.



However, increasing warehousing costs of managed networks and expenses related to infrastructure transition on public clouds are likely to have impacted its profitability in the quarter under review.



Mounting interest accrual on convertible bonds and headwinds related to foreign exchange fluctuations are anticipated to have been major concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for MercadoLibre this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MercadoLibre has an Earnings ESP of +16.20% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Palo Alto Networks PANW has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Palo Alto Networks is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PANW’s earnings is pegged at $2.28 per share, suggesting an increase of 42.5% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.



Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Keysight Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS’ earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Box BOX has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Box is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.