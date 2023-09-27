MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $1,256.52, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 2.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

MercadoLibre will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.88, up 129.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.57 billion, up 32.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.56 per share and revenue of $13.95 billion, which would represent changes of +115.74% and +32.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MercadoLibre is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MercadoLibre has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.7 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.17.

We can also see that MELI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

