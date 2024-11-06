Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. MercadoLibre (MELI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MercadoLibre is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MELI has returned about 33% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 23.8%. This means that MercadoLibre is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Itochu Corp. (ITOCY). The stock has returned 27% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Itochu Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, MercadoLibre belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.2% so far this year, meaning that MELI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Itochu Corp. belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved -5.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track MercadoLibre and Itochu Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itochu Corp. (ITOCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.