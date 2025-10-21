MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Moves 1.90%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $2,142.05, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America's shares have seen a decrease of 14.57% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MercadoLibre in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $9.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.39%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.19 billion, indicating a 35.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $42.78 per share and a revenue of $27.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.5% and +34.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.71% downward. MercadoLibre currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, MercadoLibre is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.14. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 22.82.

Also, we should mention that MELI has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.