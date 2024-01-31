MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with MercadoLibre (MELI) standing at $1,711.81, reflecting a -1.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.23%.

Shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America have appreciated by 13.48% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MercadoLibre in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.66, up 104.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.13 billion, up 37.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher within the past month. MercadoLibre is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, MercadoLibre is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.68.

It is also worth noting that MELI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.58.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

