MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,169.67, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America witnessed a loss of 8.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 5.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MercadoLibre in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.85, signifying a 128.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.57 billion, indicating a 32.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.45 per share and revenue of $13.92 billion, which would represent changes of +114.59% and +32.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower. Right now, MercadoLibre possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.37, which means MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MELI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

