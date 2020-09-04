MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,083.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 10.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MELI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MELI is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 94.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $975.90 million, up 61.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $3.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +102.43% and +52.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MELI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 109.28% higher. MELI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MELI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12353.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.23.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

