MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,212.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 36.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

MercadoLibre will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MercadoLibre is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 429.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.96 billion, up 42.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion, which would represent changes of +331.74% and +37.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.98% lower. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MercadoLibre is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 168.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.07.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.