MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,035.14, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 4.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 187.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2 billion, up 50.53% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.26% higher. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MercadoLibre currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 130.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.64.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

